March 14, 1944, in The Star: Starting with a parade down Noble Street through the heart of Anniston’s business section tomorrow afternoon, the celebration opening the city’s new Shrine Club will officially get under way. A brief reception and inspection of the Shrine Club headquarters, at Ninth and Noble streets, will be held immediately after the parade, then the main ceremony that opens the club will commence at 7 p.m. Also this date: A physicians’ advisory board for Alabama’s proposed four-year medical college was appointed today by Gov. Chauncey Sparks. One of the members is Dr. W. M. Salter of Anniston.
March 14, 1994, in The Star: In NCAA Tournament news, Alabama (19-9) was named the Southeast Region’s ninth seed yesterday and will face eighth-seeded Providence (20-9) later this week at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. “I’m not displeased with where we are,” said coach David Hobbs. “Back in December nobody would have given us a snowball’s chance of making the tournament.”