Look Back ... to a celebration for a respected donor, 1995

Three new floors on the South Tower of Anniston Memorial Hospital, as well as a new emergency room, are in the plans if the hospital is approved for millions of dollars from a variety of sources, this front-page story tells readers on Sept. 15, 1973. Indeed, for only about one more year would the institution be called Anniston Memorial Hospital; a new name would be designated on Sept. 30, 1974.

Sept. 15, 1945: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.

Sept. 15, 1995, in The Star: Around 75 friends and sponsors celebrated last night up the hill from LaGarde Park in a concrete shell that by next summer will open as a world history museum bearing Farley Berman’s name. The reception last night inside the tan concrete block structure was “a celebration of the birth of the museum and an opportunity to honor Farley,” said Cynthia Wingo, who co-chairs the museum’s fundraising effort. Community leaders have the goal of $2 million to cover start-up costs and create a $1 million endowment. Nine caterers contributed their wares to the event, which also served as a celebration of Berman’s 85th birthday. Also this date: What the Anniston YMCA is calling an “airnasium” opened recently at its Camp Hamilton day camp. The multi-use structure is really just a wall-less roof to serve as shelter for outdoor recreation, but the use of steel beams and a metal roof makes it a very sturdy shelter for that purpose. And at 50 by 80 feet, it can accommodate a lot of campers.

