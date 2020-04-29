Look Back ... to a cattle show planned for downtown, 1945

April 29, 1945, in The Star: Calhoun County’s first annual beef cattle show will be staged here May 3 in the parking lot on 12th Street behind the Commercial National Bank. The Beef Cattlemen’s Association, the Rotary Club and the Extension Service are all putting their expertise into the event. Farmers of Calhoun County who expect to exhibit bulls, cows, steers or heifers in the show include W. L. McCullars, O. B. Myrick, W. H. Willard, W. C. Harris, W. J. Harper, Leon Bennett, Lloyd Faulkner and Gordon Riddle.
Also this date: In a letter to the editor, Sgt. Theodore Wolf of Fort McClellan writes that his wife was recently turned down from employment at a large department store in Anniston because she was of Jewish birth, and it was the store’s policy to not hire people of Jewish parentage, according to what the woman was told by the hiring manager. Sgt. Wolf wrote, “I can say this, there are thousands of us children born of Jewish mothers and father who are much more proud of the fact that we are Americans than businessmen such as those my wife came in contact with.”
April 29, 1995, in The Star: Twenty area students had no sooner stepped out of their limousines at the Saks High School prom site than they found themselves en route to the Anniston Police Department in the back seats of patrol cars. Now the students, most arrested for possession alcohol, are in the middle of a legal battle with school officials and police. The crux of the legal dispute hinges on whether police arrested the students properly on the night in question about a month ago, at the Ramada Inn. Most of the parents have hired attorneys to fight the misdemeanor charges..