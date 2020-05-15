Look Back … to a Calhoun County soldier killed in Germany, 1945

May 15, 1945, in The Star: An editorial makes the pained observation that the U.S. flag on the pole at the courthouse doesn’t seem to have a regular schedule for being raised each day — indeed, some days during the last month no one got around to raising it at all. At other times it has been hoisted late in the morning, and sometimes in the afternoon. As a final reproach, the writer concludes, “Men died to hoist Old Glory on Iwo Jima; certainly, in peaceful Anniston, we can take the time to see that the standard is always in its place on time.” Also this date: Pfc. Jewel L. Pettus, husband of Mrs. Naomi Pettus and son of Mrs. Alexander Pettus of Anniston, has given his life in service to his country. He was killed in action March 28 with the 11th Infantry Division with the First Army in Germany. Private Pettus attended high school at Alexandria and White Plains. He is also survived by his daughter, Carolyn, and by two brothers, Marcus and Clarence, and four sisters, Clara, May, Lola and Bernice.
May 15, 1995, in The Star: A fire this morning shortly before 3 o’clock destroyed the AIDS clinic in Hobson City, which serves about 200 regular patients. Fire authorities first called Dr. Barbara Hanna, the medical director, who in turn called Deborah Wade, the clinic’s director. An investigation as to the cause of the blaze will be conducted. The clinic’s medical records were salvaged, but lots of other valuable pieces of medical and computer equipment — including one that contained a long and complex grant application — were lost to the flames. The clinic opened in Hobson City in January 1991.