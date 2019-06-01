June 1, 1944, in The Star: No Greyhound buses are operating through Anniston either to Atlanta or to Birmingham, according to a report today at 1 o’clock from the local bus terminal. It was reported that the stoppage was caused by a strike of shopmen in Atlanta and Birmingham early this morning. The local bus company, Crescent Stages, is still running its twice-a-day round-trip service between Anniston and Birmingham. Also this date: In servicemen’s news, Cpl. James L. Hicks and Pvt. Oscar Hicks, the sons of Mr. and Mrs. Will Hicks of Oxford, are currently serving the Allied cause in England and New Guinea, respectively. Earl C. Knowlton Jr. of Anniston was commissioned a second lieutenant and received his silver wings at graduation ceremonies held recently at Freeman Army Field in Seymour, Ind. His parents are Mr. and Mrs. Earl C. Knowlton of Anniston.
June 1, 1994, in The Star: The Anniston Police Department handled its biggest case load ever this past weekend — 112 in all, Anniston police Capt. Mike Fincher said. “We had everything from a murder to stolen property and everything in between,” Fincher said. The previous high for a weekend was 103 cases — around Memorial Day last year. Also this date: The assistant superintendent of Anniston’s public schools, Leon Garrett, will retire June 30. Garrett began his Anniston career in September 1959 as an English teacher. He moved to Anniston High School as assistant principal in 1971 and later became principal of Cobb Junior High. He has served as acting superintendent when needed on a number of occasions. Additionally: After years of bickering about how to honor the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the Anniston City Council peacefully decided last night to name a future pavilion in Zinn Park for the slain civil rights leader. The $130,000 structure is expected to be completed by the end of the year.