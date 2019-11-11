Nov. 11, 1944: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Nov. 11, 1994, in The Star: The Calhoun County 911 board has chosen Tommie Gardner of Saks to succeed administrator Larry Amerson, who is leaving to become Calhoun County’s sheriff. Gardner, 47, was chosen from a field of 89 candidates. His previous work experience has been in retail and in insurance. “We were very impressed with his managerial skills,” 911 commission board member George Monk said. Also this date: The Southern Christian Leadership Conference today announced that it has picked Anniston’s Western Sizzlin’ restaurant as its next target in a campaign to compel area businesses to hire more blacks and to reinvest in the black community. The campaign against the businesses includes picketing outside the business and the urging of a boycott. Western Sizzlin’ owner Ron Stancill said 40 of his 120 employees in his restaurants in Anniston and Oxford are black. He said he has a sign on his marquee reading ‘Taking applications every day between 2 and 4.’ “We’ll hire everybody they got qualified. Just tell them to send them to me,” Stancill said. Western Sizzlin’ is the second business targeted for pickets; Gregerson’s supermarket was first, settling with the group after a seven-week boycott.