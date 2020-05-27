Look Back ... to a Boy Scout's medical bills, 1945

May 27, 1945, in The Star: An Anniston Boy Scout who belongs to Troop 1, Pine Avenue School, severely broke his leg on May 6 of last year while assisting in a routine waste paper collection campaign for the war effort. The scout, James Gilbert, failed in his attempt to leap onto a moving waste paper truck. Treatment of his injury, which has just refused to heal properly after all these months, has brought about hundreds of dollars’ worth of doctor and hospital bills; consequently, the proceeds from two waste paper collection days next month will go to help out James’s family.
Also this date: The Anniston Chamber of Commerce yesterday received an inquiry from San Diego, Calif., asking for current information on Anniston as a potential major city on the proposed new transcontinental superhighway from coast to coast to accommodate postwar tourist travel.The chamber’s highway committee recently had a meeting with the state highway director and Calhoun County legislators concerning the superhighway project.
Additionally: A new war housing program providing for the construction of 75 family dwelling units in Anniston has been approved in the office of the National Housing Agency. It’s authorized under a program that calls for the construction of housing by private enterprise. These units will have a rental ceiling of $55 per month and a sales ceiling of $6,500 per unit. Housing is very difficult to find in the Anniston area these days.
May 27, 1995, in The Star: Aesthetically and functionally improved thanks to the efforts of Alabama Power, the Lineville-local recreation site known as Flat Rock is now Flat Rock Park. The naturally occurring granite outcropping has functioned as a sandless beach, giving swimmers in R. L. Harris Reservoir a place to congregate. But rowdiness on the rock and surrounding territory in recent times led Alabama Power to close the space; that’s why the company’s effort this spring to transform it into a park, complete with picnic tables, restrooms and a modest users’ fee, is generally being welcomed by those who appreciate the site.