Look Back ... to a bottle dropping from the sky, 1945

Sept. 18, 1945, in The Star: Anniston’s contribution to the National League, Tommy O’Brien, will perform for the home folks on Sunday, Oct. 7, at Rickwood Field in Birmingham when an all-star team of big leaguers meets a Southern League all-star team. O’Brien has enjoyed a great year with the Pirates this season, the former Anniston High School star having been a mainstay for manager Frankie Frisch. Also this date: A representative of the Anniston Airport is offering a reward to anyone able to identify a plane which flew over Anniston a few days ago and is believed to have been the point from which a soft drink bottle was dropped onto the driveway at 408 East 10th Street. A five-year-old boy, Arthur Wellborn Jr., was playing outdoors about ten feet from where the bottle landed, and the poor lad was quite naturally terrified. The bottle seemed to have struck much too hard to have simply been thrown from nearby; shattered glass flew over an area of about eight feet.
Sept. 18, 1995, in The Star: This past Friday and Saturday, staff at Piedmont Middle School took 85 sixth-graders to Little River Canyon for two days of learning about biology. The idea belongs to Piedmont Superintendent Dr. Theresa Kisor, who wanted to give the kids a chance to get away from home and gain some hands-on lessons in biology. “It is a great experience for them,” said Middle School Principal Rick Glover.