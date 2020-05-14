Look Back ... to a birthday for a widely known downtown man, 1945

May 14, 1945, in The Star: Two days ago, Ben Ware of Anniston celebrated his 89th birthday. A black man, Mr. Ware came to the city with the family of the late Judge Elbert D. Willett in the early days of Anniston. His first job was as a runner for First National Bank when the late Duncan Parker was its president. After working for the bank for eight years, he became a hack driver, serving the public at the railroad station. Mr. Ware and his hack were a familiar sight around Anniston for 39 years, as he met all daily trains until automobiles became so plentiful that hacks were useless. Mr. Ware and his wife own their home on Zion Hill and are members of the Methodist Church. Also this date: Funeral services will be held tomorrow afternoon near Spring Garden for Forrest Wayne Hayes, age 12, son of J. C. Hayes of Anniston, Rt. 3, who drowned late yesterday afternoon at a swimming hole back of Lloyd’s Pond on the West End-Eulaton Road. The boy, who had gone swimming with a group of friends, was missed around 4:30 p.m. An older brother, Leonard, discovered his body and brought it ashore. Artificial respiration was attempted. He is survived by his father and six siblings: Leonard, Kelley, John, Sybil, Lucille and Robbie, all of Anniston. Burial will be in Camp Ground Cemetery.
May 14, 1995, in The Star: Two Anniston physicians are now in top leadership positions with the Medical Association for the State of Alabama. Dr. C. Neal Canup was sworn in at the end of April as president of the organization and Dr. Arthur Toole III was named vice president. Also this date: AmSouth Bank is closing its branch at the corner of Greenbrier Road and South Quintard, effective at the close of work June 2. Customers of the bank were told of the closing in March, but a general announcement was not made. The bank is trying to eliminate 43 of 314 branches this year so that it can make more money. Additionally: At the 1994 Alabama Associated Press Association Excellence in Journalism awards banquet this past weekend, several Anniston Star writers earned recognition at various levels for their reporting and writing. Leading the list: Staff writer Laura Tutor won the Sweepstakes Award for newspapers under 50,000 circulation for her report on a quadruple murder-suicide in Coldwater. The story also won first place in the category of non-deadline reporting, news. Star education editor Judy Johnson won first place in education news reporting for her story on fraud in a Social Security program for handicapped children.