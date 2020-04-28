Look Back … to a baseball championship for Wellborn, 1995

April 28, 1945: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
April 28, 1995, in The Star: For the past five years, the Calhoun County baseball championship had eluded Wellborn. But last night the drought ended as the Panthers beat Jacksonville 9-4 in the finals. “You can’t describe the feeling -- it's always been competitive between us,” said Eric Whaley, a senior who contributed both his pitching and his hitting talents to his team’s victory, thereby snagging the tournament’s MVP tag. Wellborn had a 5-0 lead after the first inning with the help of Whaley’s first home run and John Sears’ and Drue Snow’s doubles and Michael Hawthorne’s single. Also this date: The company that promised to build a waste recycling and composting facility in Anniston this spring to take all of the garbage from a large area of east central Alabama is in bankruptcy in Utah. Lasting Envirosolutions and Benefits Inc. apparently never carried out what the company’s owners proposed to do at an operation in Utah that was a model for what was proposed here.