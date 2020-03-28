Look Back … to a banquet of honor in Saks hoops, 1945

March 28, 1945, in The Star: Around 175 residents of the Saks school community attended a banquet at the school to honor the basketball team, which was the runner-up in the 1945 Calhoun County tournament. Saks lost the top spot by only one point. A lot more people would have attended, but there were places for only 175, organizers said. Stewart Bowman, captain of the team, formally presented to Saks School the second-place trophy he had accepted for the team at the conclusion of the tournament. Other boys on the team were Lewis Badgett, J. W. Feazell (manager), Charles Love, Lewis Brown, Latham Stewart, Bobbie Bowman, John Burell and Billy Snider. [High school basketball was a low-scoring affair back then. According to a won-lost list for the regular season, Saks never scored more than 22 points. Its worst defeat was by Friendship, which won 36-17.] Also this date: Appealing for cooperation from the public in the fight now being waged by the Alabama State Education Association for a higher salary scale for teachers, Anniston schools Superintendent C. C. Moseley made his case to a meeting of the Exchange Club last night, vice president Floyd Clark presiding. Alabama teachers currently receive an average monthly salary of eighty-two dollars, according to Prof. Moseley.
March 28, 1995, in The Star: Some officials of Clay, Cleburne and Randolph counties are considering replacing the three counties’ individual jails with a single facility to be built in an area convenient to all three — perhaps Hollis Crossroads, where U.S. 431 and Alabama 9 intersect. Sheriffs in those counties, however, are not pleased by the idea. They think that hidden costs caused by a jail that’s at least 15 miles from the nearest courthouse make the notion unworkable.