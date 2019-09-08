Sept. 8, 1944, in The Star: Plans for a huge concrete band shell in Zinn Park that would also serve as a permanent memorial to the young men and women who have served in the current war were unveiled at a meeting of prominent local men last night. The band shell would face north so that the Zinn Park hillside would help create a natural amphitheater for musical concerts, rallies, Easter morning services and the like. Names of each person in service would be cut into the marble face of the memorial. In the rear of the band shell building, and beneath it, offices and rooms for county activities would be provided. A committee will be in charge of the fundraising campaign to erect the memorial. Also this date: More than 35 veterans of the current war and of World War I who live in and near Oxford have been instrumental in promoting the establishment of a new post of the American Legion. It’s expected that the charter for the Oxford post will be delivered around Oct. 1. L. B. Lybrand serves as acting adjutant of the group.
Sept. 8, 1994, in The Star: After years of producing small plays on its intimate stage at 1020 Noble Street, ACTheater will open its 25th season next week with a major production, Eliot’s Murder in the Cathedral, at a landmark location — the Church of St. Michael and All Angels. “I think this is the most ambitious thing we’ve ever done. It’s the biggest chunk I’ve ever bitten off,” said ACT Producing Artistic Director Josephine Ayers. “It seems a natural growth for ACT. I love using this many people and hearing this many voices.” Portraying the ill-fated Archbishop of Canterbury is Russian actor/director Eugene Lazarev. Also this date: U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama sincerely hopes that Fort McClellan will not be included on a third base closure list and can therefore stay open. “But you can’t tell, and nobody knows,” he told a lunchtime audience at the base yesterday. The Department of Defense list, due out March 1, promises to be much longer than the ones in 1991 and 1993, which initially included Fort McClellan.