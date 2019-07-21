July 21, 1944, in The Star: Speaking on the topic of postwar development in Anniston, Mayor J. F. King said, “One of the greatest needs of the City of Anniston for which plans are being made in our postwar program is a sewage disposal plant. This has been needed for some time, but was classed as a project which could wait. As it is now, the sewage from the city emptying into Choccolocco Creek is a nuisance to that section which should be eliminated.” He also said there needs to be an increase in the amount of space available in Anniston’s public schools. Also this date: So what are the nation’s leading political parties’ views with regards to race relations this campaign season? The Democrats believe that “racial and religious minorities have the right to live, develop and vote equally with all citizens and share the rights that are guaranteed by our Constitution [and] Congress should exercise its full constitutional powers to protect those rights.” Republicans have endorsed a permanent fair employment practices committee, anti-poll tax and anti-lynching legislation and an inquiry into discrimination in the Armed Forces.
July 21, 1994, in The Star: Southern Bag Corp. of Madison, Miss., announced this morning it will launch a $6 million bag-printing facility in Anniston that could eventually employ as many as 50. The company hopes to have the operation up and running in Greenbrier Industrial park by the first quarter of next year. Centerpiece of the operation is a German-made $3.5 million printing press expected to arrive in December. The bags are of the type used to hold products such as dog food, fertilizer and building products. The Anniston plant would print the outer shell, which would then be sent off to other plants in the company to be assembled with the inner layer(s). Also this date: Anniston businessman Eugene L. Evans Jr. will offer the public a quick look this Saturday at the collection he has amassed of items related to Anniston’s pipe-making and textile past. Evans’ Anniston Museum of Industrial History occupies a modest space at 1007 Noble, but he envisions a much larger collection inside the old Anniston Land Co. building. The museum is not open all the time because it needs a more solid base of operating income. Additionally: It’s not a bad night to take in a movie. Among those playing at the Carmike on Weaver Road are Forrest Gump, Speed, True Lies and The Lion King.