May 19, 1944, in The Star: All schools in Anniston, Oxford, Jacksonville and Piedmont have contributed clothing and shoes to the Russian War Relief campaign, according to Mrs. L W. Andrews, a member of the committee. Arrangements are being made to make two separate shipments this month. Also this date: About 7 o’clock this morning S/Sgt. Harry Kilgore Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Harry Kilgore Sr., flew over Anniston in his B-24 Liberator and dropped a note for his mother, who resides on the Pelham Highway. Kilgore circled the house to attract attention, then he dropped the note, which was picked up by a child, who got the note into the hands of Prof. P. G. Myer at Anniston High School. Myer called Mrs. Kilgore to let her know of the note. “I didn’t get to land but got another look at the old home place,” Kilgore wrote, in part.
May 19, 1994, in The Star: Riverfest, the music and water festival held along the banks of the Coosa River each spring near downtown Gadsden, celebrates its 10th anniversary this weekend. A festival spokeswoman said she hopes 40,000 will visit an expanded lineup of food, music and so forth, compared to about 30,000 last year. Percy Sledge will be the headlining act the first night. Also this date: More than 75 students remained in alternative “freedom schools” today despite a call from national NAACP leaders for parents to send their children back to the public schools and end a protest over alleged racism at Randolph County High School. The school year ends next week.