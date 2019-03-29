March 29, 1944, in The Star: Plans are now being perfected to solve the problem of stray dogs in Anniston. Dr. Wilfred Staples, local veterinarian, was present at an Anniston City Commission meeting yesterday afternoon to discuss those plans with the officials. Plans are expected to include a means of eliminating undesirable dogs, establishing a dog-catcher system and inoculations for the animals. Also this date: A brief announcement at the bottom of Page 1 notes that Anniston and Calhoun County schools closed this afternoon [a Wednesday] to permit teachers to attend sessions of the Alabama Education Association in Birmingham. That means the students get a bonus two days off from classes preceding the weekend.
March 29, 1994, in The Star: A more complete accounting of the destruction wrought by the Goshen tornado of two days ago brings these figures: Twenty-two people died and 156 were injured. Seventy-five homes and barns in Calhoun County were destroyed, 13 homes sustained major damage and 40 had slight damage. In Cherokee County, 52 homes were destroyed, 32 sustained major damage and 21 had minor damage. Also this date: The City of Anniston has asked the courts to void Oxford’s recent annexation of much of the DeArmanville area. A complaint filed yesterday in Calhoun County Circuit Court asks that the judge restrain Oxford from taking over the property it claimed in a March 22 annexation. Anniston was planning to hold an annexation election next week which would allow it to take in some of the same property. Additionally: Although it hasn’t submitted a purchase price proposal, RMC’s board of directors last night renewed its bid to buy Stringfellow Memorial Hospital after the board’s initial offer expired on Feb. 18.