Look Back ... to 6,700 phone books for Anniston, 1945

April 13, 1945, in The Star: Distribution of 6,785 copies of a new telephone directory has been completed in Anniston, according to Southern Bell’s local manager, Drayton Bernhard Jr. The new director is bound with a green cover to make it distinguishable from the former gray-covered directory. Bernhard urges subscribers to minimize the workload on operator equipment by consulting the directory for the correct number whenever possible. Also this date: Rep. John Sparkman of the Eighth Alabama District, in town for a two-day visit, took his first-ever tour of the Anniston Ordnance Depot yesterday. He was most interesting in the concept of the depot, that is, for its employees to sort through a ceaseless supply of damaged equipment and parts, reclaim what’s reparable or good, and scrap the rest.
April 13, 1995, in The Star: Unhappy with both the Democrats’ and the Republicans’ plans for managing the government, Vaughnzeal Brown of Sand Mountain came to the Lenlock Community Center last night in hope of jump-starting a third political party supported by former independent presidential candidate Ross Perot. “It’s the only way to get out the message,” Brown said. Brown was one of a dozen people who went to the center for a meeting of United We State America, an independent organization that promoted Perot’s campaign three years ago.