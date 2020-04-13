Look Back ... to 6,700 phone books for Anniston, 1945

Vault 1945

The death of President Roosevelt the previous day led the news on the front page of The Star on April 13, 1945.

April 13, 1945, in The Star: Distribution of 6,785 copies of a new telephone directory has been completed in Anniston, according to Southern Bell’s local manager, Drayton Bernhard Jr. The new director is bound with a green cover to make it distinguishable from the former gray-covered directory. Bernhard urges subscribers to minimize the workload on operator equipment by consulting the directory for the correct number whenever possible. Also this date: Rep. John Sparkman of the Eighth Alabama District, in town for a two-day visit, took his first-ever tour of the Anniston Ordnance Depot yesterday. He was most interesting in the concept of the depot, that is, for its employees to sort through a ceaseless supply of damaged equipment and parts, reclaim what’s reparable or good, and scrap the rest.

April 13, 1995, in The Star: Unhappy with both the Democrats’ and the Republicans’ plans for managing the government, Vaughnzeal Brown of Sand Mountain came to the Lenlock Community Center last night in hope of jump-starting a third political party supported by former independent presidential candidate Ross Perot. “It’s the only way to get out the message,” Brown said. Brown was one of a dozen people who went to the center for a meeting of United We State America, an independent organization that promoted Perot’s campaign three years ago.

