Sept. 28, 1944, in The Star: Ten Hereford calves have been delivered to as many 4-H Club members in Calhoun County in a project underwritten by the Anniston Rotary Club. These calves will be raised and trained for a livestock show which will be held next May. One girl, Peggy Rice of Alexandria, has one of the calves and the others are owned by boys. They are Billy Holley and Arthur Murray of White Plains; Cluster Hicks and Thomas Hicks of Oxford; Leonard Norton of Williams; Richard Martin of Ohatchee; Willard Bentley of Eulaton; Lawrence Day and Vernon Guthrie of Alexandria. In addition to these, Billy McCullars of Weaver has made arrangements for a purebred beef calf from one of the herds in this county.
Also this date: The annual all-day singing will be held at Cedar Springs Junior High School on Sunday, Oct. 1. All singers, quartets and trios have a special invitation to attend. Dinner will be served picnic-style at the noon hour. The Current Stamps, Baxter and Vaughn songbooks will be used.
Additionally: The Anniston High Bulldogs are continuing their hard-driving practices in preparation for their second game of the season, at home against Starke University School’s Cadets. One of the difficulties of wartime football, it’s noted, is the scarcity of qualified officials for the games. Norman Pilgreen, who umpired last week’s Anniston-Alexandria fracas, would love to hear from anyone who can qualify for that job.
Sept. 28, 1994, in The Star: Although the rate of growth in the city’s revenues has slowed during the past year, Oxford Finance Director Alton Craft isn’t concerned that the Oxford economic engine is losing steam. “The best is yet to come,” said, noting the potential expansion at Quintard Mall and the future development of eastern and western bypasses tied into Interstate 20. The budget the Oxford City Council approved last night brings a surplus of $865,943 – and that’s with city employees getting a 40-cent-an-hour raise next year. The total budget is $7.9 million and the city maintains a savings account of around $9 million. Police will get $1.14 million in the 1995 budget, while schools will make use of a contribution of $720,000 from the city’s sales tax revenue.
Also this date: As part of an ongoing feud between the Heflin City Council and Mayor Jack Wood, council members stress that the mayor did not speak for the City of Heflin in his recent bid to have Southwire Corporation return a portion of the land given to the company to lure it to build a $35 million plant in Heflin. Wood said that of the 250 acres in question, his plan was to give Southwire about 200 acres and to retain for the city about 50 acres north of the railroad tracks that pass through the property. Too bad, Southwire, said, you’ve already given it to us.