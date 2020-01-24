Look Back ... requesting a drugstore on East 10th, 1945

Jan. 24, 1945, in The Star: A petition asking for permission to erect a building and to establish a drugstore on East 10th Street between Montgomery and Isbell avenues was taken under consideration by the Anniston City Commission yesterday afternoon. Kyle P. Hulsey filed the petition, which bore the names of residents and property owners in the neighborhood. [The site of the potential drugstore was probably the piece of land that seven years later would instead hold the church of the local Trinity Lutheran congregation.] Meanwhile, a resident who does not want a particular business is G. L. Phillips, who presented a petition to the City Commission asking that construction of a café on the southeast corner of Noble and 26th streets be stopped. A building permit had been issued for the project because all of Noble Street is zoned for commercial development.
Jan. 24, 1995, in The Star: A new antique shop has opened in downtown Anniston, in the building at 919 Noble Street. Bill and Kate Kenny, who moved here last summer from Baton Rouge, La., own the business, leasing the space from Ralph Ambrose. Eleven individual antiques dealers sublease space from the Kennys. Most recently, the building held Kitchin’s WithIt clothing store.