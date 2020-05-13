Look Back ... playoff victories send J'ville baseball to Class 4A game, 1995

May 13, 1945, in The Star: Playing for one showing only on Wednesday, May 16, at the Calhoun Theater on Noble Street will be National Velvet, produced in Technicolor with Mickey Rooney and Elizabeth Taylor in the leading roles. Based on a best-selling novel, National Velvet tells the story of an ex-jockey who becomes the trainer of an unwanted horse owned by a 12-year-old girl. The single showing is the movie’s “war bond premiere,” meaning admission is gained through the purchase of a particular value of war bonds.
Also this date: The Rev. Melton Clark, pastor of Anniston’s First Presbyterian Church for 13 years, has asked the membership to accept his resignation so that he might retire. Details of when the retirement would take effect have not been determined.
May 13, 1995, in The Star: Next Friday evening, Jacksonville High School’s baseball team will play host to the winner of the Tallassee-Thomasville series, with the Class 4A state championship on the line. Among the talented players who helped the Golden Eagles get this far is Dean Friery, whose hitting and pitching were outstanding yesterday in a double-header sweep against Hokes Bluff. Ted Lamb was the other winning pitcher for Jacksonville, and Brandon Smith got six hits in eight at-bats.