Look Back ... O.J. verdict delaying press time, 1995

Oct. 3, 1945, in The Star: Late returns today added to the overwhelming margin of defeat for Gov. Chauncey Sparks’ proposal to give a substantial portion of state income tax revenue to schools and public welfare. Rounded off, the vote was about 37,000 to 60,000. The margin in Calhoun County was relatively closer, but still a defeat, 1,326 votes against it, 1,098 in favor of it. A favorable vote statewide would not have changed anyone’s tax amount, it just would have redirected it. According to the Alabama Constitution, income tax is used to pay the state’s floating debt from Depression days and then reduce ad valorem taxes. Voters apparently don’t want it going anywhere else.
Also this date: The congregation of First Presbyterian Church of Anniston has issued a call to fill its pulpit to the Rev. G. Roland Sims, pastor of Woodlawn Church in Birmingham for about three years.
Oct. 3, 1995, in The Star: An editor’s note on Page 1 explains that The Star was delivered late to subscribers today because editors felt that printing the news of this morning’s “not guilty” verdict delivered by the jury in the O. J. Simpson trial warranted the delay in rolling the press. [According to subsequent reporting, the verdict was handed down right around noon Central Time.]