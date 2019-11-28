Nov. 28, 1944, in The Star: Calhoun County’s quota of $4,709,000 in the Sixth War Loan Drive is far from being reached. The campaign which ends December 16 is now in its second week with less than a million dollars’ worth of bonds purchased. Reports through last night show a total of just over $808,000 invested in War Bonds since the campaign opened Nov. 20. Also this date: A building committee composed of eight people was selected last night at a meeting of the executive committee of the Calhoun County War Memorial organization. The building committee will make a study of needs so that the war memorial building will best suited to the needs of the general public.
Nov. 28, 1994, in The Star: Former Anniston Bulldog star Orlando Watters did his part as a rookie on the Seattle Seahawks to help the team beat the Kansas City Chiefs 10-9 yesterday at the Kingdome. As a cornerback, Watters took a risk by leaving his assignment but he made the fumble-causing tackle that killed K.C.’s final drive. Chiefs quarterback Joe Montana never made a big play and late in the third quarter left the game with a twisted left foot.