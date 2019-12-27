Look Back ... Get to work or get a gun, 1944

Dec. 27, 1944, in The Star: The Anniston Warehouse Corporation has placed a prominent advertisement urging anyone who’s not already employed in vital civilian war effort to come work out at Bynum. That’s because ammunition our fighting men need is stored out there and manual labor is required to help ship it to the front lines. Time and a half wages are promised after 40 hours. The incentive for people to respond to this ad is provided by an official notice from the state Selective Service System. Basically, the notice states, if you aren’t employed, or if you do work but are performing poorly at your job, you can always be compelled to join your fellow Americans on the front line of battle. The supply of men available under age 26 is now exhausted, according to a Selective Service official.
Also this date: Three prizes of $25, $15 and $10 are being offered by the Anniston Exchange Club to the residents of Calhoun County who make the best suggestions as to civic projects which should be promoted and developed by the club.
Dec. 27, 1994, in The Star: State prisoners are being removed from the Randolph County jail today in the wake of a riot that began Christmas evening over prisoners’ Christmas meals. A transfer vehicle was being sent to Wedowee today to transfer to Kilby State Prison more of the state inmates who had been housed in the county jail. Electrical wiring, lights and telephone equipment was damaged in the uprising.