Look Back ... at efforts to start a Civilian Air Patrol unit here, 1945

July 24, 1945, in The Star: Aviation enthusiasts last night assembled at the Jefferson Davis Hotel in Anniston to learn how fliers in this area might form a wing of the Civilian Air Patrol. A speaker from the Army Air Force likened such a group to a “National Guard of the Air,” which would prevent the nation from being caught off guard again by a Pearl Harbor-type event. Felix Rapp, Anniston cotton broker, presided at the meeting of the Alabama branch of the CAP, which was held here to help stir interest in a local group.
July 24, 1995, in The Star: Sterling Marlin’s big win at the DieHard 500 yesterday at Talladega – his third this season – could not have come at a better time. By winning from the pole, just the second such effort in Winston Cup racing this season, Marlin takes home the Unocal bonus of $121,600, boosting his day’s total winnings to nearly $220,000, the largest winning purse in DieHard 500 history.