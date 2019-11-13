Nov. 13, 1944, in The Star: Nine local Boy Scouts delivered 350 Calhoun County War Memorial posters to Anniston business houses on a recent afternoon, the project being supervised by Raymond P. Wheeler, committeeman of Troop 105 and chairman of the group raising money to build the memorial. The scouts were Pete Cater, Gerald Stephens, John Wheeler and Kent Rodgers of Troop 105; Bobby Smith, Bobby Gillam and Buddy Andrews of Troop 2 and Charles Heptinstall and Jerry Chastain of Troop 15. Also this date: A total of 27,010 men and women are employed in all sectors of the local economy in Calhoun County, according to a statement submitted by the local Chamber of Commerce to an economic agency in New York. The number breaks down to 18,375 men and 8,635 women. Of the total figure, industry claims the greatest number of workers at 10,141, while civilians in military establishments are next with 7,730. Eight hundred people are listed as working in the category of domestic servants.
Nov. 13, 1994, in The Star: Children at several Anniston elementary schools were part of a two-hour nationwide teleconference on dinosaurs and fossils on Nov. 9. The teleconference was downlinked from satellite by Anniston NewChannels and served by cable to televisions in certain third-, fourth- and fifth-grade classrooms throughout the school system. According to curriculum director Jan Hurd, it was the school system’s first attempt to participate in an interactive teleconference. The attempt was somewhat hampered by the fact that Anniston classrooms are not equipped with telephones and students had to go to school offices to try to contact the Montana State University professor who was holding the teleconference. Many other schools across the country also participated. Also this date: The ninth annual Harry M. and Edel Ayers Lecture at Jacksonville State University this week will be delivered by Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Howell Raines, a Birmingham native who’s now the editorial page editor of The New York Times. Raines will also speak at a banquet honoring the authors of the year’s best letters to the editor. Raines’ journalism career began at the Birmingham Post-Herald in August 1964. He joined The New York Times in 1978 as a national correspondent.