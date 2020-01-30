Look Back ... Anniston's Eric Davis helps 49ers win Super Bowl, 1995

Jan. 30, 1945, in The Star: Business and civic leaders in Oxford held an enthusiastic meeting last night and launched plans to establish a Chamber of Commerce, which is expected to be formally organized at a meeting on Feb. 23. Dr. Cecil W. Hasting was made temporary chairman after last night’s meeting was called to order in the Legion clubhouse just off Main Street, at the rear of Mitchell’s Drug Store. Also this date: Pupils of Glen Addie School, of which Mrs. D. A. McKay is principal, will present a program of music over radio station WHMA tomorrow afternoon from 1:30 until 2. All six grades will be represented; the directing teachers are Mrs. Fred Williams, Miss Marguerite Green, Mrs. Edwerta Huenink and Mrs. W. R. McKenzie.
Jan. 30, 1995, in The Star: Firemen from across northeast Alabama stood ramrod straight yesterday around and near the gray coffin of Lathan Grant Smith Jr., a 37-year-old Talladega firefighter who had died a few days earlier while battling a grass fire. Dozens of firefighters from across the area paid final respects to the father of five at his funeral, describing him as a living example of selflessness and dedication. Also this date: Eric Davis, a football product of Anniston High School and Jacksonville State University, was one of the heroes of the team for the San Francisco 49ers, who beat the San Diego Chargers last night in Miami, 49-26, in Super Bowl XXIX. His defensive efforts helped kill San Diego rallies. “This is the game I will always remember. This is the game I will always enjoy,” Davis said. A second-round pick in 1990 out of JSU, Davis closed the Super Bowl with six tackles, three passes defended and an interception.