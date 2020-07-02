Look Back ... a rescue at the local swimming pool, 1945

July 2, 1945, in The Star: Quick action by lifeguards at the municipal pool in Zinn Park yesterday afternoon saved the life of a 15-year-old Anniston girl, Willie Dean Johnson, of 34B West Eighth Street. Attendants at the pool said lifeguard Erman Ogburn, 16, assisted by Clyde Townsend, 14, rescued the girl after she had submerged two times. After administering artificial respiration the pair succeeded in reviving Miss Johnson, who was subsequently admitted to Anniston Memorial Hospital. Ogburn said the girl was pushed into the pool by an unidentified soldier in friendly horseplay.
July 2, 1995, in The Star: Businesses in Lenlock are in a particularly vulnerable position with the reality of Fort McClellan’s closure, even if the actual date is still a good ways off. “It’s going to be a drastic blow,” said Tom Packer, 43, general manager of Quincy’s Family Steakhouse at 5624 McClellan Blvd. Packer said his Quincy’s now employs 87 people and he estimated at least 50 will be laid off as the fort closes. About 60 percent of his business is military related, he said. Also this date: An era ended last week at The Anniston Star with the formal retirement of Mary Molloy, who had worked at the newspaper for 48 years. Mrs. Molloy was 17 when she started at The Star in June 1947, her first job handling accounts receivable. At her retirement four ago, she was the paper’s chief accountant and office manager. Mrs. Molloy is succeeded by Scott E. Calhoun, 26, an Alexandria native who graduated from high school there and earned an accounting degree from the University of Montevallo in 1991. He subsequently passed the CPA exam. Additionally: What’s on TV tonight? Well, at 8 p.m. on ABC is a rerun of 1991’s Wife, Mother, Murderer, starring Judith Light as Audrey Marie Hilley, the Anniston woman who temporarily stymied investigators and outwitted lawmen looking for her in connection with a fatal dose of arsenic she gave her husband and that she tried to give to her daughter. Hilley’s greatest ruse: to fake her own death and then resume life as her own twin sister.