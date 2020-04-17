Look Back ... a new look at city's airport, 1995

April 17, 1945, in The Star: James Mat Striplin, age 78, one of Ohatchee’s best known citizens, died this morning at 7 in a Gadsden hospital following an illness of about a week. During his illness, he suffered two strokes of paralysis. Mr. Striplin, a retired federal employee, is survived by two daughters and five sons.
Also this date: Detonations heard in Anniston today were caused by the exploding of ammunition at the Anniston Ordnance Depot, according to Warrant Officer H. C. Agnew. The occurrence, a time-to-time event, will continue for two or three more days, probably, and the work is being handled so carefully that there is no cause for alarm, Mr. Agnew told The Star yesterday.
April 17, 1995, in The Star: Anniston Mayor David Dethrage has launched a behind-the-scenes effort in the past few months to annex the land the Anniston Municipal Airport occupies, but he might find Oxford officials and the county’s legislative delegation are a hard sell. The airport property is now a 545-acre island in the middle of Oxford, most of the property being under county jurisdiction (a small portion of the property is in Talladega County). Because the land is outside the city, Anniston can’t draw any taxes from the industrial property located there.