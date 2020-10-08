Look Back ... a medical school opens in Birmingham, 1945

Oct. 8, 1945, in The Star: The University of Alabama Medical School, set up during the past year as the only institute in the state offering complete medical training, opened officially today. The team begins with about 130 students, a full-time faculty of about 20 and a part-time staff of approximately 100 Birmingham physicians. The college is located in the Jefferson and Hillman hospitals, which the University of Alabama took over from Jefferson County on condition that the school would provide hospitalization for the county’s indigent patients. A formal opening of the school will be held on a date in the next few weeks.
Oct. 8, 1995, in The Star: Talladega County Schools Superintendent Lance Grissett recently announced that his career in education will come to an end with his retirement in June of next year. “He’s one of the most outstanding educators I know. It’s been my privilege to work with Lance Grissett and I appreciate the opportunity he gave me to practice administration,” said Ed Hall, an assistant superintendent of the system. Also this date: Cleanup after hurricane Opal continues to be an arduous challenge days after the event. “This is the largest outage Anniston has ever had, and I’ve been here 26 years,” said Lew Hassell, an Alabama Power Company worker who has toiled ceaselessly out in the field for more than a full day to try to restore electricity to APC customers.