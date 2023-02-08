Local author, outdoorsman talks about historic bridges in Alabama

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
The covering of a covered bridge didn’t just offer a few moments of shelter for travelers on horseback or in Model Ts — it also helped ensure the bridge itself would last through generations of rural development.
“Covered bridges were built for purely economic reasons,” Danny McCarty, a local authority on the structure, told an audience Saturday in Anniston. “Bridges with a roof and sides last many more years than other bridges which last about 20 years because they are exposed to the sun and rain. Covered bridges can last 100 years or more.”
Speaking at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County, McCarty, 74, of Oxford, told members of the AlaBenton Genealogical Society about the state’s covered bridges. Several attendees shared with him additional information about bridges in Calhoun County that are now gone.
One guest said several bridges were once located in the Nances Creek area, and another shared how her mother would not allow her husband to drive the family across the covered bridge at Coldwater until she and the children exited the car, walked across and climbed back into their car.
McCarty’s interest in historic bridges motivated him and his wife, Ruth, to set aside a day last year to drive two and a half hours, one way, as they visited six bridges, and on another day, they visited two of the total 11 that remain in the state. Since then, they have visited one other bridge, and they have visited other non-historical covered bridges. About 70 bridges were once located in the state, possibly as many as three or four others in Calhoun County.
McCarty is the author of two books about veterans in Calhoun County; a biography about his being an outdoorsman growing up in Alabama and living, as an adult, in Calhoun County; a fictional novel about baseball; one murder mystery and an adventure novel. He is a sportsman, runner, hunter, hiker, fisherman, and, most recently, a pickleball player. He worked at U.S. Pipe (later U.S. Casting) for 30 years and is retired.
Historical bridges McCarty referred to in the presentation include these:
— The Horton Covered Bridge, which is the highest covered bridge in the nation, sitting 70 feet above the Little Warrior River in Blount County.
— The Swann Bridge in Blount County, the longest in the state at 324 feet.
— The Old Easley Bridge, strong enough to still be in use today, while most remaining bridges are only for walking through.
— The Kymulga Covered Bridge, one of only two covered bridges from the 19thcentury still in its original location in the state.
— The Waldo Bridge in Talladega County which is almost falling down.
— The Coldwater Bridge at Oxford Lake which was moved from crossing Coldwater Creek in 1990 and has another name, Hughes Mill Bridge.
— The Salem Shotwell Bridge in Opelika, which once was 76 feet long which was later rebuilt to be only 43 feet.
— Gilliland’s Covered Bridge at Noccolula Park was moved from Little Wheels Creek near Reece City in 1957.
— Clarkson Legg Bridge in Cullman, which is 270 feet and is the second longest bridge in the state.
— The Alamuchee/Bellamy Bridge, which was built by a Confederate captain in 1861 and moved to the University of West Alabama in 1971.
— Old Union Bridge, which was built in 1863 by Union Army troops near Lincoln is now in Mentone.
“Back before these bridges started disappearing,” McCarty said, “we went through the Mellon Bridge near Cider Ridge Golf Course here in Calhoun County, even when they built a new bridge beside it. Then, when I heard it was burned down, I realized it was just gone. It’s a shame when bridges are lost because so much history is lost with them.”