Local author, outdoorsman talks about historic bridges in Alabama

The covering of a covered bridge didn’t just offer a few moments of shelter for travelers on horseback or in Model Ts — it also helped ensure the bridge itself would last through generations of rural development.

“Covered bridges were built for purely economic reasons,” Danny McCarty, a local authority on the structure, told an audience Saturday in Anniston. “Bridges with a roof and sides last many more years than other bridges which last about 20 years because they are exposed to the sun and rain. Covered bridges can last 100 years or more.”

Danny McCarty

Danny McCarty talks to a guest at the AlaBenton Club after he told a group of 23 members and others from the community about historic bridges in Alabama Martha Wilkinson.

