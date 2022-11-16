 Skip to main content
German-Italian memorial observance to be held Nov. 20

Cemetery

Wreaths were laid in the German-Italian Cemetery during a memorial service at McClellan on Sunday afternoon. 

 By Bill Wilson, Star Staff Writer, wwilson@annistonstar.com

The annual prisoner of war memorial ceremony at the German-Italian Memorial Cemetery at McClellan will be open to the public this Sunday at 1:30 p.m. for the first time in three years.

McClellan Development Authority director Julie Moss said that due to the pandemic the ceremony had been held privately for family members during the last two years. 

