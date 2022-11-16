German-Italian memorial observance to be held Nov. 20

The annual prisoner of war memorial ceremony at the German-Italian Memorial Cemetery at McClellan will be open to the public this Sunday at 1:30 p.m. for the first time in three years.
McClellan Development Authority director Julie Moss said that due to the pandemic the ceremony had been held privately for family members during the last two years.
The ceremony honors the lives of 26 German and three Italian WWII POWs who are buried there.
Kassidy Nance, McClellan Development Authority marketing specialist and executive assistant, said the ceremony will feature German and Italian military representatives and the family of one of the interred German soldiers.
Nance said of the 29 soldiers buried in the German Italian Memorial Cemetery, only four had been interned at Fort McClellan as POWs. The others were moved to the McClellan site from various POW cemeteries in the southeastern U.S. following closure or consolidation.
“Peter Goelhaeuser, the grandson of interred German Obergefreiter Peter Gnau, will be traveling with his daughter Anna-Sophie and sister Hedwig from their home in Marburg, Germany, to attend the ceremony,” Nance said, “Though he never knew his grandfather, he strives to keep his memory alive.”
The ceremony, which has been held for the last 40 years, will include a presentation of colors by the Jacksonville State University Army ROTC, a history of McClellan’s POW camp and cemetery and a wreath-laying.
Moss said the ceremony is and has been an important part McCellan’s past.
"We are honored to have this historic ceremony back open to the public this year," Moss said, "This ceremony is an important part of the history of the former Fort McClellan. The McClellan Development Authority is pleased to see as many traditions as possible continue to take place on the former Army base."
What: Annual Prisoner-of-War Memorial Ceremony
Where: German Italian Memorial Cemetery at 3541 Shipley Rd. Anniston.
When: Sunday, Nov. 20 at 1:30 p.m.
In the event of inclement weather, the service will be held at the Cane Creek Community Gardens at 77 Justice Ave, Anniston, AL 36205. For more information, visit the POW Memorial Ceremony Facebook event listing at:
