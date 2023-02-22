 Skip to main content
Center for Domestic Preparedness hosts Black History Month program

Original Freedom Rider speaks, gives Q&A

Charles Person

Center for Domestic Preparedness Superintendent Tony Russell presents a certificate of appreciation to Charles Person, who is one of two living original Freedom Riders. 

 By Ashley Morrison, Star Staff Writer, ashmorrison1105@gmail.com

The Center for Domestic Preparedness hosted a Black History Month celebration at its McClellan based facility Wednesday, and invited one of the last two living original Freedom Riders, Charles Person, as the guest speaker. 

The CDP — which trains first responders on how to handle hazardous material mass casualty incidents — invited its first responder students, staff members and other area social and civil rights leaders to the center Wednesday in honor of Black History Month. 

Person photos
Alberta McCrory

Hobson City Mayor Alberta McCrory poses a question during the Q&A to original Freedom Rider Charles Person during the Black History Month presentation at the CDP. 

