Anonymous Alexandria man discovers master recording of Jack’s jingle

Within the past several months, an anonymous audio shop owner from Alexandria attended an auction and bought a number of items related to audio. One item had the words “Jack’s Hamburger’s Jingle Master — Save” scrawled across its label. He contacted the company’s officials at what is now called Jack’s Family Style restaurants and they were intrigued by his find, paying him $42.31 for it — the price of the reel and mailing.
Company officials listened to the recording and heard, for their first time, instrumental versions of the jingle, which may have been the original one, along with a version of the song with the words.
After consideration, they decided to turn the song and its message into two television spots that will run through February 14.
Many customers at the Jack’s Family Restaurant chain can quote the 12-second, easy-to-remember jingle created in the 1960s. Indeed a recent visit to Jack’s on Quintard in Anniston turned up two customers — Jim McCourry and James Walker, both over 70 — who could sing the jingle without hesitation. Walker said he remembers buying 10 hamburgers at a time back then, pulling over his car on the side of a road and eating all 10.
The jingle, written by composer Harry Kimbrall, waned in use until 2010 when a three-minute commercial featured it for the chain’s 50th anniversary.
Starting out, the jingle included the words, “Jack’s hamburgers for 15 cents, they’re so good, good, good …,” but today, the cost of inflation over time has raised a hamburger at Jack’s to $1.69.
Company officials are also offering a new “Throwback Deal,” a combo meal with a cheeseburger, fries and a raspberry fried pie for $4.99, a rare price for lunch due to inflation.
According to Chandler Benton, a Jack’s public relations account executive, one customer responded to the ads and called the company’s headquarters in Birmingham.
“She said she remembers getting a free hamburger for singing the jingle,” said Benton.
“Another caller shared that she remembers eating her first Jack’s hamburger from the restaurant in Montgomery.”
In a press release, Billie Jo Waara, the company’s chief marketing officer, touted how the company takes pride in its Southern foods.
“Offering items that guests know and love for under $5 not only fuels a nostalgic brand component but also illustrates our commitment to bring great value ‘back, back, back’ for those we serve,” Waara wrote.
Originally called Jack’s Hamburgers, the chain began in Homewood at a walk-up hamburger stand that served burgers, fries, sodas and shakes. Today, the menu has expanded to include breakfast foods and fried chicken dinners, and there are more than 230 Jack’s in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee. In Calhoun County, customers may visit seven restaurants.