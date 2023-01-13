 Skip to main content
Anonymous Alexandria man discovers master recording of Jack’s jingle

Jack’s ‘throwback’ jingle is used in new ads

An unusual find at an auction was a reel with a master of an advertising jingle for Jack’s Family Restaurant, called in the 1960s, Jack’s Hamburgers.

Within the past several months, an anonymous audio shop owner from Alexandria attended an auction and bought a number of items related to audio. One item had the words “Jack’s Hamburger’s Jingle Master — Save” scrawled across its label. He contacted the company’s officials at what is now called Jack’s Family Style restaurants and they were intrigued by his find, paying him $42.31 for it — the price of the reel and mailing.

Company officials listened to the recording and heard, for their first time, instrumental versions of the jingle, which may have been the original one, along with a version of the song with the words. 

On Tuesday, while sitting at Jack’s on Quintard, Anniston resident James Walker, 75, quoted the words to the original Jack’s jingle from the 1960s, word for word.

