Historian: Focus should be on what happens after Ukraine

The nation of Ukraine is the size of Texas with a population of 44 million and a capital city situated 5,450 miles east of Anniston.
It is currently being attacked and invaded by the forces of Russia, led by Russian President Vladmir Putin.
So, why should anyone in Calhoun County care?
Dr. Llewellyn Cook, professor of European, Diplomatic and Military history at Jacksonville State University, says commentary calling the Ukrainian invasion similar to the march on Europe by Adolf Hitler’s Germany, which began World War II, is not hyperbole.
“That’s the reason we study history because it does seem to repeat itself,” Cook said. “Even if it doesn’t repeat itself, it certainly rhymes.”
Cook said the importance of the current crisis is not focused on the idea of losing the country of Ukraine to Russia.
“I think the bigger problem is going to come if Putin continues his mission to bring the other republics of the former Soviet Union back under Russian control,” Cook said. “Those republics are bound to be quaking in their boots. Putin has already tried it with Georgia and he has already taken the most important part of the Ukraine which is Crimea. That was something the world could not do much about. There are some other republics that are bound to be next on his list.”
Three of those republics — Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania — are currently members of the NATO alliance.
“That’s the big question of the future,” Cook said. “Can NATO hold? Can it maintain a potent stance to defend those three tiny countries? Or, do we get a president again who tries to dismantle NATO like the previous one tried to do?”
Cook is openly critical of the foreign policy of former President Donald Trump, and how he views it as playing directly into the Russian leader’s hands.
“We have never had a president before who tried to dismantle NATO, and it was clearly at Putin’s bidding,” he said.
Cook said the current state of play is reminiscent of the Cold War between the two superpowers.
“If you are a Russian nationalist or a Putin follower, this is great for you,” he said. “Your country was once a superpower comparable to the United States, from your point of view. That didn’t work after the fall of the Soviet Union. Putin is now trying to get the band back together and reestablish Russia and these other republics.”
Cook said he hopes the borders of those republics now aligned with NATO serves as a “red line” for Russia.
“If a NATO power is invaded, I would hate to see what would happen if we just stand there and do nothing,” he said noting when the U.S. was attacked on 9/11, the other NATO powers joined America against Afghanistan.
Cook said he is surprised Putin is actually invading Ukraine.
“I thought Putin would just go in and destabilize them,” he said. “The threat of an attack causes all the diplomats to leave. No one is going to invest in your country anymore if your country is not going to be around in the future. Then, eventually, put his puppet guy in there.”
Cook said there are “a ton of pro-Russians in Ukraine.”
“We have an American perspective the Ukrainians and the Russians don’t like each other, but there is a large part of the Ukrainian population who would see the reunion with Russia as a plus — that it puts them back as a world power,” he said.
Cook says there are not any good options for President Joe Biden in attempting to defend a non-NATO country.
“We can’t put boots on the ground. I don’t think any American president is going to be willing to risk American lives for that, and once the enemy knows there will be no Americans dying for Ukraine and the Ukrainian military is weak, then it’s going to be Russia versus Ukraine and Russia is going to win,” he said. “The only thing we have left is economic sanctions, and those threats over the last few months have given the Russians time to move their money around and China is certainly not going to help us with that. China has pretty much affirmed their connection with Putin.”
Cook predicts Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will either “leave the country or they will put him in a prison somewhere.”
“They’ll put him away and probably not kill him, but if he dies, he dies. That’s straight out of Stalin times,” he said. “You just disappear and that pretty much sends a message out.”
Cook says it’s a stretch to think Ukraine can survive the Russian invasion.
“Just look at the map,” he said. “It’s inside the Black Sea. It’s too far away to mess with. There is nobody around to help them. The greatest worry is what will Putin do next.”
“Putin’s foreign policy goals fit the czars of the past and the Soviet premiers of the past,” Cook said. “It’s a continuation of Soviet foreign policy that got stymied when the Soviet Union collapsed. If I were from Turkey, I’d be worried because one of the goals for hundreds of years since Catherine the Great has been to bring back Constantinople. If the Turkish government ever falters or falls, I can see Russian troops moving into Istanbul and quickly changing the name to Constantinople.”
A congressional viewpoint
U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Saks, the ranking Republican on the House Armed Forces Committee, issued a statement on his website on what he believed should have happened in the recent past, up to the time of Russia’s invasion.
“The first thing we should have done is we should have given lethal aid to Ukraine months ago, as [Sen.] Jim Inhofe, who is the ranking member on the Senate Armed Services Committee, my counterpart since I’m the ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee — we have been urging the Biden administration for months to give lethal aid to Ukraine to make sure that we deter Russian aggression,” Rogers wrote. “The Biden administration ignored us. Now, it’s a little too late. But that’s one of the things they should have been doing, and it would, in fact, I think, deterred their aggression — which I think it would have then sent a message to China that we would not be passive or appeasers when it came to aggression against Taiwan.”
Gas prices could rise
A spokesperson for the National AAA says sanctions against Russia could bring about retaliatory measures from one of the world’s largest oil suppliers.
“Russia is one of the leading oil producers globally, behind only the United States and Saudi Arabia,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “And if they choose to withhold their oil from the global market, such a move would eventually be reflected in higher gas prices for American drivers.”
Gross said the oil market “is already tight and struggling to keep up with demand as nations worldwide move on from COVID-related economic slowdowns.”
The current national average for a gallon of gas is $3.57, which is 21 cents more than a month ago and 90 cents more than a year ago.
Alabama’s average gas price was reported by AAA to be $3.31 on Friday. That is an overnight increase of two cents and an increase of three cents from one week ago.
The average gas price for the Anniston/Oxford area remained unchanged since Thursday at $3.26, but has increased three cents since last week.
According to AAA, the highest recorded average gas price for the Anniston/Oxford area was $4.02 on Sept. 9, 2008.