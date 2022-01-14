High-tech system expected to make high school cleaner, safer

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville High School is getting a new high-tech heating and cooling system in its gym that kills germs in the air.
The high school will finally have an HVAC system that will not only cover the gym, but the “mini-gym,” locker rooms and weight rooms as well, according to Benjamin Nunnally, public information officer for Jacksonville city schools.
The new system will have a specialized filtration system that utilizes ultraviolet light to essentially “cook” COVID-19 germs, making the air safer to breathe. Due to the existence of this feature, the school was able to finance the $880,000 project under Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds disbursed as part of COVID recovery.
However, infectious disease specialist Dr. Raul Magadia of Regional Medical Center warned against relying on this method as the only way to combat the virus.
Filtering an entire building through the ventilation system might seem like a way to make “chin diapers” — or the struggle of getting kids to wear their masks — a thing of the past, but Magadia said filtration systems such as these cannot be the only line of defense.
“It’s good, but by itself I don’t think it’s enough to protect people from the coronavirus,” Magadia said. “You still have to do those things that we talk about.”
Magadia said he and the staff at RMC have a lettering system to help the community remember proper protocols — WWWV for “Wear your mask,” “Watch your distance,” “Wash your hands” and “Vaccinate.”
Basic precautions still needed
Magadia said he isn’t opposed to the system, as the hospital utilizes an efficient HVAC filtration system as well. But he fears this will lull some into a false sense of security.
People might think, he said, “‘Oh, we have this fancy-smancy HVAC filter, we don’t have to wear our masks, we don’t have to watch our distance.’” However, he explained, “It’s a double-edged sword, and I think we have to go back to the basics of why we’re here, and it’s because we haven’t been doing the public health things that we have been told to do for the past two years.”
Magadia said the system works best in addition to already common practices, as it cannot protect those against contamination through personal contact or if someone is coughing right next to you.
Nonetheless, the system is expected to help against the fight.
“The new HVAC system isn’t able or meant to be a total solution against COVID, but it will definitely improve student safety and health on campus,” Nunnally said. “We’re still going to follow the CDC’s COVID-safety guidelines, same as before.”
Nunnally said that with the gym currently lacking any ventilation system at all, certain situations create uncomfortable environments for the students. Graduation commencement ceremonies with rain, for example, pack the gym full of people, creating a very warm space.
“It’ll give us the cooling that we need,” Nunnally said of the new ventilation system.
As things stand now, he said, “in the winter it’s fine. But in the warmer months if there are days that they can’t go outside to practice, our athletic programs will have to practice inside with no AC.”
Nunnally said the school is hiring Stateline Mechanical LLC to complete the nearly $900,000 project, and has hired engineers at Horton Engineering to look at the structural integrity of the building and to draw up plans to ensure it could support the new structure and to ensure the installation's safety and efficiency.
Sporting events safer
Nunnally said the system should be completely installed by the end of the school year.
“The students seem to be really excited about it,” Nunnally said.
He said athletes could now gain the benefit of workouts without the stress of an uncomfortable environment in which to conduct them.
Jacksonville High School Principal Russell Waits said he sees the funding for this project, and for other beneficial features at the school, as a silver lining that has emerged from cloudy times.
“We’ve got staff members that we didn’t have before — a mental health coordinator, a social worker, intervention teachers,” Waits said. “And then, from a more tangible physical standpoint, we’re going to get this air conditioning in our gyms that we haven’t had since 1998.”
Waits said so many things that the school had hoped for that hadn’t been accessible to them in the past have been made possible through COVID relief funds. “It’s kind of a pleasant but unexpected byproduct of what was a really big challenge of the pandemic.”
Standing in the gym in mid-January, a visitor notices pleasant conditions. However, Waits said, in mid-August the air is distinctly uncomfortable and even dangerous at times for the athletes who have to use the space for sporting events.
Waits said some time ago, a member of a visiting volleyball team overheated during a game, causing the school administrators to “go into heat protocol” for the girl. Waits explained that because of the high temperature environment in the gym, they keep a large plastic tub-like container filled with ice water to quickly cool any players who might be overheating.
“They were able to get her into that and got her body temp down, but that probably wouldn’t have happened if we would have had an air conditioned gym,” Waits said. “It’s just going to allow us to use this facility without concern all the way around.”