High school graduation plans in Calhoun County face rain revisions

All of the high schools in Calhoun County are making plans for their graduation exercises, but the threat of rain is causing some to either move ceremonies inside or have an indoor alternate site just in case.
ABC 33/40 Meteorologist James Spann’s forecast shows Thursday, the day when all the graduations are currently scheduled to be held, has a 100 percent chance of rain throughout the day with those chances decreasing to 70 percent by evening.
The Anniston Star was able to confirm the plans of seven local high school graduations as of 8 this morning.
Oxford High School made the decision Monday night to move their Thursday night ceremonies to the school’s sports arena with ticket-only admission; however,
Oxford School Superintendent Dr. Shannon Stanley said Tuesday plans are to hold the ceremonies on the football field if the weather permits.
The members of the graduating class will be given four tickets each during their event rehearsal on Thursday morning. School officials are emphasizing there will be no extra tickets available for the 7 p.m. ceremony.
Anniston High School is still planning to host its graduating class at Lott/Mosby Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. Thursday., but will move indoors to the school auditorium should the weather become too inclement for an outdoor ceremony by start time.
Alexandria High School Principal Jason Deason told The Star he will make a final decision about that school’s ceremonies at 4 p.m. Thursday. Otherwise, the ceremony remains scheduled for 7 p.m. that evening on the football field. Deason said the gymnasium will be prepared for any last-minute necessary move.
Saks High School will be holding their graduation ceremonies inside the school gymnasium, beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday.
Weaver High School will not have the rain to worry about as it holds its graduation exercises at 10 a.m. Thursday at JSU’s Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Pleasant Valley High School will also utilize the JSU Pete Mathews Coliseum for their graduation beginning at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
White Plains High School announced Wednesday morning they will move their graduation exercises to the JSU Pete Matthews Coliseum at 7 Thursday night.
The Star’s attempts to reach Ohatchee and Wellborne High Schools to confirm plans for those graduations were unsuccessful.