At 10 a.m. Saturday, Zinn Park was drenched. Broad pools of standing water, between the park’s big oak trees, reflected the gray of the sky. And the downpour just kept coming.
That didn’t stop about two dozen people — many of whom arrived on foot — from showing up for a free hot meal meal and a care package, part of Higher Ground Ministerial Fellowship’s annual pre-holiday event for Anniston’s homeless.
“They’re the hidden figures of society,” said John Elston, one of the organizers of the event. “Even when the economy’s better, they’re not necessarily affected by that.”
Elston is the pastor of New Life Covenant Church, a member church in Higher Ground, a collection of churches that combine their efforts every year to provide meals and supplies for the needy in Anniston. Sheltered in the Unity House in a corner of the park, volunteers served guests a dinner of chicken, rolls, cake and various side dishes. Each guest also came away with a blanket, a towel and a Ziploc bag containing soap, tubes of toothpaste, shampoo, socks and a toboggan hat.
The socks and hat are new, added to this year’s care package at the request of last year’s clients. What’s not new is the demand for Higher Ground’s services. Elston said the group served about 400 meals at last year’s event, first feeding people in the park, then heading out into the surrounding neighborhoods to find people, often in seemingly abandoned houses. Last year’s event took place under sunny skies, but the opening crowd was only slightly larger than this year’s.
Unemployment in Calhoun County was at a low 2.9 percent in October, according to the state Department of Labor. Even within Anniston, a city that has historically had a high poverty rate, only 3.6 percent of the workforce is on unemployment. Elston said disability, lack of access to affordable transportation and other factors make it hard for that prosperity to reach the city’s poorest residents.
“For this population, it’s a lot more complicated,” he said.
Harvey “Squirrel” Sutton said that until recently, he worked occasionally for Cheaha Brewing Company, the downtown pub that closed in September. He said he finds shelter where he can and is grateful for the Higher Ground event.
“It’s best when you can find people to be around that love you,” he said. “People that can give you some of the things you used to have back in the day. I just thank God.”
Jeffrey and Chelsey Jenkins say they have a house, though the city has declared it unlivable because it’s not wired for electricity. Jeffrey Jenkins is disabled, the couple said, and the two sometimes stay in an abandoned building near the Salvation Army shelter that closed earlier this year.
Not everyone in town is as kind as the Higher Ground volunteers, the couple said. Chelsey said people assume she’s addicted to drugs or unwilling to work.
“We’ve been spit on and we’ve been cussed,” she said. “It’s hard out there, especially in the cold.”
Even so, Higher Ground has been able to find a crowd of volunteers every year. Lakeshia Pearson came to the event with Royalty, a Lincoln-based mentoring group that pairs up adults like Pearson with teen girls. The group had 28 volunteers assembling care packages for the guests.
“I think it’s great for different communities to come together for the common good,” she said.