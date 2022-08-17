 Skip to main content
Heflin police seize 4 kilos of cocaine off interstate

Cocaine

Heflin police seize 4 kilos of cocaine from a traffic stop on the interstate. 

 Courtesy Photo

Heflin law enforcement Tuesday seized four kilograms of cocaine during a routine traffic stop — bringing the total haul from the department’s narcotics busts to approximately 500 pounds for the year, according to Heflin police Maj. Danny Turner. 

Javier Francisco Ricalde-Santos, 29, a Mexican foreign national living in Pelham, was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine. He is being held at Cleburne County Jail with a bond set at $1 million.  

