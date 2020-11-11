Heflin pays tribute to area veterans

HEFLIN — In 1963, Willard Butterworth was picking cotton in a field near Choccolocco Creek — and the future home of Talladega Superspeedway — when something inside him told him better opportunity awaited in the armed forces.
“I’m not gonna pick cotton all my life,” said Butterworth, now 76, recalling the day he decided to walk 10 miles to Talladega to enlist.
“I went to Montgomery and went through the process and joined the Army,” he said.
That’s what gave Butterworth and his wife, Joan, a seat at the breakfast table in Heflin Wednesday morning at the Sgt. Maj. Harold Lee Jones Armory, where he and many other vets were saluted for their service.
But that service came at a price.
Butterworth was sent to Vietnam, and he said the experience was “not nice.”
“Not a lot of good memories. How do you get over an 18-year-old lying in your lap dying,” Butterworth said, holding back tears.
But pushing aside bad memories in favor of better ones is one of the functions of events such as the Heflin Veterans Day program. Veterans, their families and others — numbering about 75, all told — were treated to breakfast, speakers and patriotic music at the armory.
Heflin Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts presented flags, and Cleburne County Probate Judge Ryan Robertson along with his brother Chad played a number of upbeat songs.
Robertson sings at numerous Memorial Day, Veterans Day and other annual observances, and looks forward to them every time.
“I am very grateful for all of our veterans and for what they’ve done for us and how they’ve all made sacrifices for us,” Robertson said.
“I know that folks here wear masks and all of us are respecting each other's space. But we still want to recognize our veterans and what they’ve done and not let a year go by that we don’t recognize and remember our veterans,” Robertson said.
The annual Veterans Day ceremony and parade in Anniston was canceled this year due to the pandemic.
Heflin Mayor Robby Brown was the emcee for the event and was glad to take part.
“It feels good, it feels wonderful to come out and support our veterans and to honor them. They deserve it,” the mayor said.
Guest speaker Steve Bragg, a U.S. Navy veteran, gave the crowd a brief history lesson of Veterans Day.
Bragg, a native of Heflin, said that the holiday has its beginnings in World War I. When the fighting ended, the Allies and Germany put into effect an armistice on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918.
“For that reason, Nov. 11, 1918, was largely considered the end of the war to end all wars, and dubbed Armistice Day,” Bragg said.
In 1938, Armistice Day became an official holiday to honor World War I veterans. In 1954, an amendment changed the wording from “Armistice” to “Veterans” to honor all veterans of all wars.
Today, it recognizes all veterans who have served and are currently serving, according to Bragg.
Bragg also talked about his tours of duty aboard submarines during the Gulf War and other hostilities in the 1990s.
Brent Thompson, who offered a prayer to the assembly, said Veterans Day means a lot to him as his grandfather was a World War II veteran.
“It’s a blessing. A lot of men paid the big price for us to be able to be here today, so we’re grateful for the opportunity to honor them,” Thompson said.