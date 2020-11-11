Heflin murder case sent to grand jury

A judge on Tuesday sent the case of a Heflin man charged with killing a relative to a grand jury for review.
Cleburne County Circuit Judge Melody Walker bound over the murder charge against Steven Donald Brimer, 68, following a preliminary hearing.
Authorities told The Star in September they found the body of Brimer’s relative, 53-year-old Wallace Gregory Brimer, dead from multiple gunshot wounds on his family’s property on Cleburne County 686, in the Trickum Valley area of Heflin.
An attempt late Wednesday afternoon to reach Brimer’s attorney was not immediately successful.
Brimer was booked into the Cleburne County Jail with bond set at $75,000. He was released on bond on Sept. 15, the day after his arrest, according to court documents.
Murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Brimer could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.