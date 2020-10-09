Heflin man indicted on sodomy, electronic solicitation charges

A Cleburne County grand jury recently indicted a Heflin man recently on several sex charges.
The grand jury indicted the 57-year-old man on charges of second-degree sodomy and electronic solicitation of a minor.
According to his indictments, the man used a cell phone in an attempt to entice an underage boy to have sex with him in July and sodomized a teenage boy in June 2001.
Heflin police initially charged the man in July.
An attempt Friday to reach the man’s attorney, Bill Broome, was not immediately successful.
The man was booked into the Cleburne County Jail with bond set at $60,000. He was released on bond in July. His arraignment is set for Nov. 12.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until theu are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not name victims of sex crimes.
Second-degree sodomy and electronic solicitation of a minor are both Class B felonies, punishable by up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction.