Heflin man indicted on sodomy charge

A Cleburne County grand jury indicted a man recently after he allegedly sexually assaulted another man last year.
The grand jury indicted the 40-year-old Heflin man during its February session on one count of first-degree sodomy.
According to court documents, the man sodomized the victim on Sept. 4. He was initially arrested in September, almost a week later.
The man was booked into the Cleburne County Jail, and was released in October on a $10,000 bond. His arraignment is scheduled for April 29.
An attempt Tuesday to reach the man’s defense attorney was not successful.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not name victims of sex crimes.
First-degree sodomy is a Class A felony. If convicted, the man could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.