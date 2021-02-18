Heflin man charged in Saturday shooting

Authorities charged a Heflin man last weekend after he allegedly attempted to kill someone and was found with drugs last week.
The Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office charged Jessie Garion Reese, 36, on Saturday with attempted murder, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and attempting to elude law enforcement.
According to Reese’s arrest warrants, he fired into a car while someone was inside on Feb. 8.
Reese also allegedly refused to stop when a patrol car turned on its lights and sirens and was found with nearly 21 grams of methamphetamine and clear bags with drug residue on them.
An attempt Thursday to reach Cleburne County deputies for additional comment was unsuccessful.
Reese was booked into the Cleburne County Jail with bond set at $102,000. He was released on bond the day of his arrest, records show.
Attempted murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Reese could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute is a Class B felony, punishable by up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction.