Heflin faces challenges getting its finances to a secure spot

HEFLIN — At a recent City Council meeting newly elected Mayor Robby Brown went off the published agenda to update the council on his efforts to improve the city’s finances.
Brown prefaced his remarks by telling the council that money is “tight.”
“We’re at that time of the year where money starts getting low until we start getting our business licenses in, we start getting our property taxes in,” Brown said.
Brown said Heflin municipal government is spending more than it is bringing in.
Since Brown took office last month he has taken a pragmatic philosophy to improve the city’s bottom line.
“We put some cost measure in place that’s actually saved a good bit of money,” said Brown.
The city was downgraded in recent years to a BB plus rating — down from an A rating — by Standard and Poors. The rating affects the city’s ability to finance loans and bonds at lower interest rates. The city currently has outstanding bond issues and other loans Brown hopes to refinance to save the city money.
Brown said the city’s underwriters came to visit to learn the health of the city’s finances and offer advice where they could.
“There is nothing we can do right now. We’re in the higher interest rates, there is nothing we can do because, just point blank, we’re BB plus, we’re junk bonds, nobody will look at us,” said Brown.
As dire as the city’s finances are, Brown said, there is a light at the end of the tunnel.
To get the city back to an A rating proactive measures must be implemented, according to Brown, which include a five-year capital plan.
“What are the city’s goals, vision?” Brown asked the council.
“What they are looking for is that we are not stagnant, that we’re not just going to keep living like we were living, in other words, just day to day,” said Brown referring to the underwriting company.
The main point the underwriters made to the mayor is that the city is not putting any money back into reserves.
Brown said that he has already restructured the police department, saving $70,000 annually, and the city’s department heads have stepped up to identify other cost-cutting measures.
Brown said the underwriters wants the city to put into writing all the measures it intends to implement to start saving money.
“They don’t trust us to be honest with you. They don’t know me from Adam’s house cat,” said the mayor.
The underwriters also want to see Heflin have a three-month reserve in its coffers.
Brown said the next Standard and Poors report — which can change the city’s bond rate — comes out in April of next year and the underwriters want the city to have that chunk of money in hand by February.
“There’s no way I can give you that by February,” said Brown.
“They want a time frame, adopt a policy to build reserves,” Brown said.
Brown said he will let the council know the policy and it will be strictly adhered to.
Brown said the underwriters have had their eyes on the city for some time.
“They’ve been watching us, and are really concerned with the direction we are going,” said Brown.
Brown said to keep a better tab on taxpayers dollars, he has forbidden the transferring of money between the 19 accounts the city has.
“It’s like moneyball, you don’t know which cup the ball is under, they want to change that,” said Brown.
Brown said the underwriters are concerned about what could happen to the city if a catastrophe happened and there was no money in the piggy bank.
“What they want is meaningful cuts,” said Brown.
One example of savings the mayor discovered since taking office was the city had been needlessly paying tax on its water bill.
Brown said the city has been paying tax — about $50 per month — “forever.”
“I’m turning every stone over,” he said in an effort to save money.
One thing that stood out to the underwriters was specially the city’s fire truck loan. Instead of the fire truck itself being used as collateral, an “acceleration clause” was written into the loan instead by Metro Bank.
“At any given time if Metro Bank thinks we are not doing good they can call it and immediately we’ve got to pay it which would bankrupt the city,” said Brown.
The mayor was assured by the bank that it would not invoke the acceleration clause, and he hopes in the future to get the acceleration clause removed from the loan’s wording to further appease Standard and Poors.
The mayor said $286,000 is left on the fire truck loan.
Another stickler to Brown is the city’s debt service from bonds the city owes on.
“The interest alone is killing us, $300,000 plus a year in interest by itself, it’s killing us,” Brown said.
Brown hopes to improve the city’s financial standing and said the efforts so far to save money is not magical but common sense things.
Brown said he will continue to update the council on the efforts to save the city money and start building up a hefty reserve.