Heflin Christmas parade still on, but other events canceled due to weather

HEFLIN — The rain forecast for Saturday has forced organizers of the annual Holidays On Ross event in Heflin to modify plans.
All events prior to 4 p.m. Saturday have been canceled, including the library book tour, the sing-along and the Christmas movie at the city’s amphitheater, according to Tanya Maloney, Heflin’s economic developer and Heflin Main Street director.
The parade will still be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, followed by the high school band concert at the city’s amphitheater.
Maloney said a food truck offering wings will be stationed next to City Hall for the parade, and coverage of the event will be broadcast on 106.5 FM for those not able to attend in person.
Holidays on Ross is hosted by Heflin Main Street and the City of Heflin recreation department.