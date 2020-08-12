Heflin candidates hope to improve on what’s there

HEFLIN — When Heflin voters go to polls Aug. 25 there will be three municipal races up for grabs to shape the future of City Hall.
In the mayoral contest, voters will choose between two-term incumbent Rudy Rooks and businessman Robby Brown. Voters in District 4 will decide between incumbent Shannon Roberts and challenger Terry Coker. Voters in District 3 will decide between incumbent Clinton “Shag” Austin and challenger Stacy Cash.
The race for District 2 has already been settled. Rhonda Heard was the only qualifier, and because current Councilwoman Rhonda Lines is not seeking re-election, Heard will serve four years on the council.
Councilwoman Rhonda Green, District 5, and Councilman Travis Crowe, District 1, will run unopposed and will serve their own 4-year terms on the council.
Campaign signs are hard to miss in the city of 3,500, having sprouted up along city roads this summer like the sweet corn in area gardens — and it’s almost harvest time.
The future for the city looks bright as economic development continues to trickle in — even during the pandemic. A huge boost to the city’s coffers will be the sales tax generated from the new Love’s Travel Center, slated to start filling tanks in about a year.
The Heflin Industrial and Economic Development Board will benefit directly from the Love’s Travel Center as it will get one-half cent per gallon of the diesel fuel tax the city collects. According to Tanya Maloney, Heflin’s economic developer, the industrial board should receive about $60,000annuallyto help fund the board’s economic endeavors.
Another source of tax revenue for the new council will be the new Family Dollar & Dollar Tree store, which replaces the Fred’s discount merchandise store that closed its doors in 2018 during a companywide downsizing.
Maloney said that Rusken, a Heflin-based business that manufactures boxes, continues to expand, adding jobs to the local economy, and Gigafy, a high-speed fiber internet provider, is expanding to bring broadband internet service to businesses and residents.