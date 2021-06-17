Heavy rain likely on Friday as gulf storm moves north

Northeast Alabama dads may get a deluge for Father’s Day, according to the National Weather Service weekend forecast.
Tara Goggins, a meteorologist at the weather service station in Calera, said Thursday that the Anniston area could see as many as 4 inches of rain over the weekend, beginning as early as Friday. Though the rain will be spread out over the weekend, Goggins said, low-lying areas and roads prone to flooding could still present a safety risk.
“The potential for flooding is there, and that’s our main concern at this point,” Goggins said. “We shouldn’t see really strong winds or anything like that.”
A forecast report released Thursday afternoon predicted a warm front sweeping north from the Gulf of Mexico, bringing moisture and higher chances of rain. That front will open a path for a storm system in the gulf that, as of Thursday, forecasters called “disorganized,” making prediction models unreliable. The system could develop into a tropical depression, Goggins said, which could lead to more rain or other hazards.
Even if it doesn’t, though, the weekend is likely to be a washout.
“It’s going to be a wet weekend for a lot of folks,” Goggins said, noting that Father’s Day activities on Sunday could be moved indoors for safety’s sake. “Right now, our advice is to stay up to date on the forecast.”