Hazardous weather possible tonight

The National Weather Service in Birmingham is forecasting the potential of strong storms, winds and rain to begin sometime late Tuesday afternoon.
The window for this hazardous weather event in the Calhoun County area runs from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 2 a.m. Wednesday.
A wind advisory for the local area remains in effect until 7 a.m. Wednesday, with forecasters saying wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible as the storm front moves through the area.
ABC 33/40 Meteorologist James Spann called tonight’s weather event “common” on his Tuesday morning social media posting.
“It’s March in Alabama,” Spann said. “Events like these are common. We have these often this time of year. March and April is the peak of the Spring segment of the tornado season.”
Spann said the storm “should weaken greatly” by the time it reaches the eastern part of the state.
The specific NWS forecast for Calhoun County calls for a 20 percent chance of showers after 4 p.m. Tuesday with the chance for thunderstorms beginning after 10 p.m. with rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches possible.
The storm front is expected to exit northeast Alabama by 2 a.m. and the forecast calls for a 40 percent chance of showers continuing through Wednesday morning ending around 1 p.m.
Forecast models show the greater risk for severe weather including tornadoes to be mainly west of Birmingham with the northeast area of the state only under a marginal risk.
Officials are cautioning those living in the marginal risk area to remain alert to potential changes and be prepared should warnings be issued.
“These types of days are very common here in March and April,” Spann said. “This is not unusual, but you have to be ready.”