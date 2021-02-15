Hard freeze coming to Anniston area Monday night

Temperatures in Calhoun County are expected to drop into the low 20s Monday night, according to the National Weather Service, but Anniston and surrounding cities will avoid the freezing rain that is hobbling much of the rest of the state.
“You will see some rain this afternoon — very cold rain — but it starts moving out by 6 p.m.,” said Daniel Martin, a forecaster at the weather service office in Calera, said Monday morning.
Much of northern and western Alabama were in hunker-down mode Monday morning, with forecasters predicting freezing rain that will make roads impassable and possibly cause power outages. Weather service maps released Monday show the winter storm extending as far east as Birmingham by 9 p.m. Monday night. School systems in the affected area began announcing closures as early as Sunday night.
Calhoun and surrounding counties, though, are expected to escape the worst of the storm. Martin said the area likely won’t fall below freezing until 10 p.m. or later, which should give the rain from this afternoon’s predicted showers some time to evaporate.
Ice is still possible on roads in places where water might pool, Martin said. It’s worth watching out for, he said.
“Take it slow if you travel,” he said.
The bigger concern for Calhoun County is the nighttime temperature. The area is under a hard freeze warning, with forecasters urging people to protect tender plants and cover above-ground pipes.
Martin said there is also a chance for severe storms later in the week as warm air again moves through Alabama, though the forecast as of Monday puts much of the threat south of Anniston.