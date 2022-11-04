Habitat for Humanity cuts ribbon on new Oxford location

OXFORD — The Cleburne/Calhoun chapter of Habitat for Humanity, an organization which has cut the ribbon on more than 150 new homes for area families over the years, cut a ribbon of its own on new quarters Wednesday afternoon.
Located at 310 Industrial Drive, the facility is large enough to accommodate both Habitat’s ReStore outlet and its business offices.
Previous locations of the Habitat ReStore have included the former Anniston Star building on West 10th Street, the former National Guard Armory on McClellan Boulevard, and, most recently, the former Killebrew Furniture Company building, also on West 10th.
The new facility was recently dedicated to the memory of Habitat board member James Smyre, who is given credit for moving forward the idea of having a new and better location.
Habitat executive director Amanda Pinson said the journey to the new location began more than a year ago.
“We were outgrowing our old location, so our board formed a committee who found this building,” Pinson said. “The owner was generous in donating toward the cost of the building. Since then, we have been working day and night to get it ready.”
Pinson said in addition to being larger, the location also has a better public visibility being near I-20.
“We are hoping it will generate more donations, more volunteers and more income from our ReStore,” she said. “All of the proceeds from ReStore go back into home building in our community. I have seen how this changes lives.”
Pinson explained ReStore is Habitat’s version of a retail store offering both new and used items which have been donated by businesses and individuals.
“We have furniture, appliances, and even our own brand of paint,” she said. “The paint is actually Visions brand paint, but it has the Habitat/ReStore label.”
Pinson said there are sometimes excess construction material from Habitat work sites which is offered for sale.
She said potential donors can call 256-403-1291 to set up appointments to receive donations or schedule them to be picked up.
Habitat board president Jake Mathews said the organization is “an unapologetically Christian ministry.”
“We do this to build houses because of the love of Christ,” Matthews said.
Mayor Alton Craft welcomed Habitat to Oxford, saying he knew how much the organization helps people.
“Some of the greatest experiences I’ve ever had is being there when a family gets their new home and seeing the joy, the love and the appreciation for what Habitat did for them,” Craft said.
ReStore will be open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.