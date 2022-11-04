 Skip to main content
Habitat for Humanity cuts ribbon on new Oxford location

Supplies!

Some of the supplies and fixtures available at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore, now located in Oxford, is shown at the building's ribbon-cutting Wednesday.

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

OXFORD — The Cleburne/Calhoun chapter of Habitat for Humanity, an organization which has cut the ribbon on more than 150 new homes for area families over the years, cut a ribbon of its own on new quarters Wednesday afternoon.

Located at 310 Industrial Drive, the facility is large enough to accommodate both Habitat’s ReStore outlet and its business offices.