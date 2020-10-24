Habitat enlarges Anniston woman’s home

When Barbara Reed retired from Regional Medical Center in 2015, she was ready to live what she calls “my best life.”
A retirement income was enough for one person, and so was an 1,180-square-foot house on Smith Avenue in Anniston. But when Reed became the primary caregiver for four of her grandchildren, space and money got tight.
“There’s been times when I didn’t know when the bills were going to get paid, where the food was going to come from, and one time we were in a situation where they said ‘Grandmama, we went to bed hungry’,” Reed said.
Reed and her family had something to celebrate Saturday, though as volunteers for Habitat for Humanity gathered to dedicate a new addition to Reed’s house — two new bedrooms and a bathroom, paid for by Habitat.
“I waited patiently on the Lord and He heard my cry,” a tearful Reed said, quoting from the Book of Psalms, to a crowd of about 25 people at her house Saturday.
Since the early 1990s, Habitat has built 157 houses in Calhoun County, volunteers say, and renovated 62 others. By now, the group’s method is well known: People in need of a house come to Habitat, the group pays for construction supplies, local volunteers provide the labor and the prospective homeowner works beside them, providing what the organization calls “sweat equity.”
The organization only rarely works with the same family twice, but that’s what happened with the Reed family. Barbara Reed owned a house on the Smith Avenue property that burned down in 2002. Unable to afford a new house on the site, she was living in an apartment with seven other family members in 2009 when Habitat built the house she now lives in.
When her grandchildren moved in, Reed once again was short on space. She applied to another local group, the West Anniston Foundation, for help with an expansion. Habitat director Amanda Pinson, who also works with the foundation, recognized her name and address, and Habitat took the project on.
“Most of the time, this doesn’t happen,” Pinson said. She said Habitat has high standards for its construction so there’s no need to go back and rebuild or refurbish. Reed’s case was different.
“Here, we could see that her circumstances had really changed,” Pinson said.
The project comes as Habitat finds itself working through the unusual challenges of 2020. Thousands have lost their jobs to the economic slump caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Real estate prices continue to rise, largely because interest rates are low. Fundraisers — such as the annual Lobsterfest event held in Anniston to raise money for Habitat — have been canceled due to COVID concerns. And Habitat for Humanity International put much of its volunteer work on hold earlier this year, also due to concerns about the virus.
“We did decide to let contractors finish this one,” said Amanda Pinson, local director for Habitat.
Local building contractors have always been part of Habitat’s backbone, providing skilled work that volunteers often aren’t qualified to do. This year, there simply weren’t that many volunteers around to help. Habitat only recently lifted restrictions on volunteers, and the local organization’s Collegiate Challenge — a push to bring college students into house-building projects — didn’t happen this autumn because of the virus.
For Reed, though, the home expansion is one that couldn’t wait — not with three teens and a young child to raise. Demarko Reed is 17, Martez Reed 16, Marianna Reed 13 and the youngest, Essence Isaac, is 5.
“I could go on and on and on and on about my journey, because it has been great,” Reed. “I really have no cause to complain, because God has been good to me.”
Habitat organizers also aren’t complaining, in part because supporters are stepping up to help. Pinson said that when this year’s Lobsterfest fundraiser was canceled, a member of Grace Episcopal Church, which organizes the event, made a large anonymous donation.
The group has also decided to keep its annual wreath sale going into early November, extending a fundraiser that typically ends in mid-October.
People who want to donate directly to the organization can do so directly by going to the agency’s website, habitatanniston.org, or by visiting the office on West 10th Street, or by calling 256-237-3700.